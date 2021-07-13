Leeds United's pre-season friendlies and key dates as Whites approach new Premier League campaign

The summer's European Championships were concluded on Sunday evening as an England side featuring Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips saw their bid for glory fall agonisingly short via defeat on penalties to Italy in the Wembley final.

The immediate upcoming fixture list now looks very blank but the majority of United's squad have been back in training for nearly two weeks and the countdown is on to both United's first pre-season friendly and the start of the new 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Here is a list of the upcoming friendlies arranged so far and key dates.

SECOND FRIENDLY: Leeds United will take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, above, on Wednesday, July 28 for a 7.30pm kick-off. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Plans for further friendlies will be communicated in due course.

Tuesday, July 27 (first pre season friendly) - Guiseley vs Leeds United (7.30pm)

Wednesday, July 28 (second friendly) - Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United (7.30pm)

Friday, July 30 (third friendly) - Fleetwood Town vs Leeds United (7pm)

Friday, August 13 (new Premier League season starts) - Brentford v Arsenal (8pm)

Saturday, August 14 (Premier League season opener)- Manchester United v Leeds United (12.30pm)

Saturday, August 21 (first home game) - Leeds United v Everton (3pm)

Tuesday, August 24 or Wednesday, August 25 (likely Carabao Cup game date) - Second round ties commence week beginning Monday, August 23. Leeds enter in second round.

Sunday, August 29 - Burnley v Leeds United (2pm)