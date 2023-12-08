Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's place and points in new predicted final Championship table with big West Brom plot twist

Leeds United have chipped away at the gap to the Championship’s top two and a new predicted final table has served up a big plot twist.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:15 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 18:56 GMT

Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites are now eight points behind leaders Leicester City and seven adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town. But ahead of this weekend’s games, Football Web Pages have provided a new predicted final table in which there is a huge change involving the current top three. Here is a full rundown of their forecast in reverse order ahead of United’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime. Leeds are currently one point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton and six points clear of fifth-placed West Brom.

Points: 22.

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Points: 22. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Points: 36.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Points: 36. Photo: Tim Markland

Points: 39.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Points: 39. Photo: George Wood

Points: 41.

4. 21st: Rotherham United

Points: 41. Photo: Cameron Smith

Points: 44.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Points: 44. Photo: Harry Trump

Points: 49.

6. 19th: Millwall

Points: 49. Photo: Bryn Lennon

