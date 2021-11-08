The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road ahead of the current November international break.

Struijk was selected to start the match in a back three before moving to an unfamiliar role on the left side of a back four as Bielsa matched up the Foxes.

United are enduring a number of injury problems at first team level which forced the 22-year-old to find a new home against Brendan Rodgers' outfit.

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk in action against Leicester City at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Struijk's only previous experience of playing as a full-back came in the club's Under-23s side as he rose through the Thorp Arch ranks.

He did, though, put in an assured performance for the Whites - bursting back and forward down the flank - even if it took some swift adjustment on his behalf.

"It's very intense," Struijk said post-match of his newfound position.

"I had to go very high up the pitch and get back quickly. I had to get used to that, so at times I was a bit sloppy. I think I did alright. I did play a couple of times for the Under-23s there but it's nothing compared to this level [in the Premier League].

"I'm happy to get minutes in. I think I would do things better in the game if the opportunities came again."

Raphinha opened the scoring for Leeds in the 26th minute but Bielsa's side were pegged back immediately by a Harvey Barnes wondergoal.

United pushed on and saw Jack Harrison, Dan James and Rodrigo all miss chances before having to settle for a point after Ademola Lookman's potential winner was ruled out for offside by VAR.

"I think we deserved a bit more," Struijk continued.

"We created so many chances. They did as well but I think we were dominant. To concede however many seconds after we scored was a bit unlucky.