Leeds United splashed out on transfer deadline day, securing the £25 million signing of Manchester United winger Daniel James.
The Whites had had a quiet summer until the final day of the window, but the arrival of the Wales international is likely to boost their chances of a higher finish on their second consecutive season in the Premier League.
Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds faithful have high hopes for their side this season, after finishing just short of a European spot last time out.
Here are the bookies odds for Leeds United to achieve a top four spot following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, along with all the other Premier League sides...