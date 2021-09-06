LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Leeds United fans show their support prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United's odds to finish in the TOP FOUR in the Premier League following transfer deadline day - compared to West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton

Here are the bookies odds for Leeds United to finish in the top four at the end of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:40 pm

Leeds United splashed out on transfer deadline day, securing the £25 million signing of Manchester United winger Daniel James.

The Whites had had a quiet summer until the final day of the window, but the arrival of the Wales international is likely to boost their chances of a higher finish on their second consecutive season in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds faithful have high hopes for their side this season, after finishing just short of a European spot last time out.

Here are the bookies odds for Leeds United to achieve a top four spot following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, along with all the other Premier League sides...

1. Manchester City

Sky Bet - 1/20 William Hill - 1/20 Bet365 - 1/20

2. Chelsea

Sky Bet - 1/9 William Hill - 1/7 bet365 - 1/8

3. Liverpool

Sky Bet - 1/4 William Hill - 2/9 bet365 - 1/4

4. Manchester United

Sky Bet - 1/4 William Hill - 2/9 bet365 - 2/7

