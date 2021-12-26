Leeds United's next scheduled opponents Aston Villa suffer major blow ahead of planned Elland Road visit

Leeds saw their Boxing Day clash against Liverpool at Anfield called off following five new Covid cases within the Whites squad and coaching staff, meaning United couldn't field a competitive line-up.

Villa's fixture at home to Burnley on December 18 was also called off due to an increased amount of positive coronavirus cases within Villa's squad and Villa have now confirmed that boss Steven Gerrard has tested positive for the virus.

Gerrard is now isolating meaning he would be forced to miss Tuesday evening's clash at Elland Road - if the game is on.

Villa are also due to take on Chelsea at Villa Park this evening in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Leeds had 10 players sidelined through injury, suspension and Covid for last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal amid a raft of postponements elsewhere.

The Villa match is still under review with no decision made yet over whether the fixture will be rearranged although it is strongly expected to be the case.

The Premier League assess fixture postponement requests one round at a time.

BLOW: For Aston Villa and boss Steven Gerrard, above. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images.

An official announcement regarding the Villa game is expected in due course along with details regarding a new date for the Liverpool fixture.

