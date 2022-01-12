The Irons and Whites will lock horns for the second time in eight days in Sunday's clash in the capital, exactly one week after the Hammers recorded a 2-0 victory against Marcelo Bielsa's Whites in last weekend's third round FA Cup tie.

West Ham boss David Moyes was without four key players for the Leeds contest but one of those absentees has returned straight into the Irons XI for Wednesday night's Premier League clash at home to Norwich City.

First choice left-back Aaron Cresswell has not featured since picking up a lower back injury in late November but the 32-year-old starts against the Canaries having not even made the bench for his side's last ten games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIG BOOST: For West Ham boss David Moyes, above, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images.

The Hammers remain without Saïd Benrahma who is on international with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations plus injured defensive duo Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Moyes has made four changes to the side that started Sunday's cup tie against the Whites as Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimír Coufal also all come into the XI in addition to Cresswell.

'Keeper Alphonse Areola and Ben Johnson drop to the bench but Tomas Soucek and Ryan Fredericks also come out of the XI and neither are involved.

Club captain Mark Noble is also not part of the matchday squad having been an unused substitute in Sunday's win against Leeds.

West Ham United v Norwich City: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice (c), Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Bowen; Antonio Subs: Areola, Johnson, Masuaku, Alese, Ashby, Ekwah, Kral, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.