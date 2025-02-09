Leeds United were knocked out of the FA Cup following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Millwall. Femi Azeez’s two deflected strikes were enough to sent Alex Neil’s side through as a second-string Whites outfit failed to impress.

Focus now immediately turns to the Championship promotion race and a massive two-week period for Leeds, who face two of their immediate promotion rivals in back-to-back games. A 13-game unbeaten league run has put Farke’s side into the driving seat for promotion and such is the confidence in West Yorkshire, that difficult upcoming fixtures are seen as an opportunity.

Leeds haven’t got it easy over the next few weeks but neither have many of their main promotion rivals, with big games popping up all over the place as pressure mounts. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at each team’s next six Championship fixtures to see where points can be gained or lost.

13. Queens Park Rangers Next 6 fixtures: Coventry City (A), Derby County (H), Portsmouth (A), Sheffield United (H), West Brom (A), Middlesbrough (A)

12. Watford Next 6 fixtures: Leeds United (H), Middlesbrough (A), Luton Town (H), Stoke City (A), Millwall (H), Swansea City (H)

11. Coventry City Next 6 fixtures: QPR (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston North End (H), Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H), Derby county (A)

10. Sheffield Wednesday Next 6 fixtures: Swansea City (A), Coventry City (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Norwich City (A)

9. Bristol City Next 6 fixtures: Stoke City (H), Cardiff City (A), Middlesbrough (H), Millwall (A), Hull City (H), Sheffield United (A)