Big twists have occurred at two of Leeds United’s relegation-battling rivals and there is now a fresh verdict on the Whites’ chance of avoiding the drop and new predicted finishing position.

Leeds were beaten by just a one-goal margin in Saturday’s baptism of fire for new manager Sam Allardyce at title-chasing Manchester City but the defeat still left his side hovering just above the drop zone and only outside of the bottom three on goal difference.

The Whites then initially received a boost in the first of three Premier League games on Bank Holiday Monday as fifth-bottom relegation rivals Leicester City were beaten 5-3 at Fulham which left the Foxes only above Leeds on goal difference.

But Monday’s evening games proved a Whites nightmare as Everton firstly romped to a shock 5-1 win at Brighton before Nottingham Forest then recorded a 4-3 triumph against basement side Southampton at the City Ground.

The results have left Leeds second-bottom and two points adrift of safety with just three games left, starting with Saturday’s hosting of third-placed Newcastle United at Elland Road. Leeds were 4-7 to be relegated before Sunday’s games but this is how the bookies now see it using their very latest odds for a full range of predicted finishing positions and survival/title/top four/top six/top half chances for relevant sides.

