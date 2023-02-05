Leeds United fell to a tenth defeat of the Premier League season in Sunday’s clash at Nottingham Forest and there has now been a big change as to where the Whites are predicted to finish.

Sunday’s 1-0 reverse at the City Ground came on the back of boosts for four of United’s relegation-battling rivals in Saturday’s games. Everton bagged their first Premier League win since October 22 when recording a 1-0 victory against visiting Arsenal in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in new Toffees boss Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

Wolves then savoured a fine 3-0 triumph at home to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon as Leicester City also recorded a 4-2 triumph at Leicester City. West Ham United then took a 1-1 draw from the evening game at highflying Newcastle United.

The weekend’s results have left Leeds fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand. That game in hand finally presents itself on Wednesday evening with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leeds had been predicted to finish in 14th place ahead of this weekend’s games based on the odds for relegation and the title to determine the top sides but that has now changed. Here is the new predicted Leeds finish based on the latest odds plus where Wednesday and Sunday’s opponents the Red Devils are envisaged to finish.

1 . 1st - Arsenal Odds for the title: 11-10. Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Manchester City Odds for the title: 6-4. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Manchester United Odds for the title: 28-1. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Newcastle United Odds for the title: 100-1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales