Leeds United's new predicted finish following Premier League 2022/2023 fixture release

That's the verdict agreed upon by Whites fans following the Premier League's confirmation of the schedule for the 2022/2023 season.

United have the opportunity to get points on the board early as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Chelsea and Brighton in their first four games.

Whereas fixtures against top six opponents came in deadly trios last season, this time around they are spread evenly throughout the season meaning there are fewer opportunities for the Whites to have the wind knocked out of them.

Title odds 4/7 - Top Four odds 1/33 - Relegation odds 4500/1

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will want to have Premier League safety wrapped up as early as possible, though, as the final month of the season features games away at Manchester City and West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day.

Given the way that fixture scheduling can impact the division's final outcome, the bookies have already made changes to their predictions for the Premier League season - here is how the odds suggest the table will look on the final day:

Title odds 16/1 - Top Four odds 4/5 - Relegation odds 1000/1

Title odds 16/1 - Top Four odds 8/11 - Relegation odds 2500/1

Title odds 25/1 - Top Four odds 6/5 - Relegation odds 1000/1

Title odds 2/1 - Top Four odds 1/10 - Relegation odds 4500/1

Title odds 66/1 - Top Four odds 2/1 - Relegation odds 500/1

Title odds 200/1 - Top Four odds 14/1 - Relegation odds 10/1

Title odds 200/1 - Top Four odds 14/1 - Relegation odds 14/1

Title odds 150/1 - Top Four odds 12/1 - Relegation odds 25/1

Title odds 80/1 - Top Four odds 8/1 - Relegation odds 50/1

Title odds 250/1 - Top Four odds 16/1 - Relegation odds 8/1

Title odds 500/1 - Top Four odds 33/1 - Relegation odds 10/3

Title odds 500/1 - Top Four odds 33/1 - Relegation odds 4/1

Title odds 500/1 - Top Four odds 33/1 - Relegation odds 11/2

Title odds 750/1 - Top Four odds 50/1 - Relegation odds 5/2

Title odds 750/1 - Top Four odds 50/1 - Relegation odds 3/1

Title odds 750/1 - Top Four odds 50/1 - Relegation odds 5/2

Title odds 1000/1 - Top Four odds 100/1 - Relegation odds 4/5

Title odds 1500/1 - Top Four odds 100/1 - Relegation odds 4/5