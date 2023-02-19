Leeds United have fallen into the Premier League’s relegation zone and there has been a big change in where the Whites are now predicted to finish.

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at relegation-battling rivals Everton who jumped out of the bottom three thanks to their success against the Whites. Leeds, though, plummeted a further two places down the table as Bournemouth also climbed above the Whites and up to 17th place through a 1-0 triumph at Wolves.

As part of a terrible day of results for Leeds, bottom club Southampton also bagged a 1-0 success at Chelsea which left the Saints just one point behind Leeds ahead of next Saturday’s showdown between the two clubs at Elland Road.

In another big league change, Saturday’s results also left West Ham United in the drop zone and third bottom ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers kicked off against Spurs just one point above Leeds who are now two points adrift of safety having taken a very grim haul of just five points from their last ten games, five of which have ended in defeat and none of which have produced a victory.

This weekend’s results led to a huge shake up in the betting markets for relegation and this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for the drop and the title to determine the top sides. Despite this season’s troubles, Leeds have never yet been predicted to finish in the bottom three.

1 . 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 10-11. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 11-10. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Manchester United Odds for the title: 12-1. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Newcastle United Odds for the title: 250-1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales