CALLED UP - Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich will return to the Poland squad after missing this month's internationals through a positive Covid-19 test. Pic: Getty

Klich missed the last round of international games earlier in September having tested positive for Covid-19, having suffered exactly the same fate in March of this year.

In his absence Paulo Sousa's men thumped Albania 4-1, routed San Marino 7-1 and rescued a point late on at home to England, with Klich's Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips in action for the Three Lions and Patrick Bamford on the bench.

Klich returned to the Leeds side at Newcastle United on Friday night, playing all 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw, and has now been named in Sousa's provisional squad list for October internationals against San Marino and Albania.

Poland take on San Marino in Warsaw on October 9 before a trip to Albania three days later. Sousa will name his final squad on Monday, September 27, by which time Klich could have featured twice more for Leeds, in tomorrow night's Carabao Cup clash at Fulham and a Premier League meeting with West Ham United at Elland Road on Saturday.