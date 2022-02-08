Out of the eight Yorkshire sides to have competed in the top division since its rebranding in 1992, the Whites boast the best win percentage in the competition.

The reading is not as great for Hull City, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town.

Barnsley and Sheffield United also sit lower down the overall table while Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough sit higher in the standings.

Boro have played the most Premier League games of any Yorkshire club to date, with Leeds coming in second and Wednesday third in that department.

The Blades have played just under 200 games, eight more than Hull due to the top flight being cut from 22 teams to 20 ahead of the 1995–96 campaign.

Bradford and Huddersfield spent two seasons in the top division while Barnsley spent one campaign as a Premier League side in 1997-98.

It is little surprise that Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool lead the way in the all-time points table.

Below is where each team stands in the win percentage charts, with a total of 50 clubs having played in the Premier League since its launch in 1992.

