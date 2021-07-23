Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images).

The 25-year-old has been taking a break in Mykonos with his friends and former White loanne Ben White.

Several other England players have also jetted off to Mykonos for a break, including Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw.

Brighton defender White, 23, has a busy few weeks ahead of him, with Arsenal closing in a reported £50million move for him.

Kalvin Phillips was a standout player for England at Euro 2020, having reached a final during his first major tournament run.

Phillips ran his socks off throughout the tournament, covering huge distances during his appearances at every game during Euro 2020.

After the Euros final heartbreak - and before he jetted off - Phillip was only too happy to pose with photos with fans in Leeds.

Binman Ben Mcgurgan saw Phillips while on his round in Farnley.

The 33-year-old, from Bramley, said: "I noticed Kalvin in his car and he noticed us in the bin wagon - we'd done his bins and he put his thumb up to us.

"He was properly tired but didn't mind us getting a picture.

"He's a top, humble lad that did us all proud."

After Ben snapped his selfie, Phillips even went on to pose for more photos with some of the other men on the bin round.