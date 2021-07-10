Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips salutes the crowd at Wembley. Pic: Getty

The Whites midfielder has been a huge part of England s successful Euros run this summer - starting all six games of the delayed tournament in the middle of the park alongside West Ham's Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have now reached the final of the competition and are looking to take the next step in the capital to make history.

England will take on Roberto Mancini's Italy, having secured a spot in their first major final for 55 years.

Phillips is already a hero in Leeds due to his Elland Road exploits in helping the club back to the Premier League but could claim national immortality with his country this weekend.

He has received countless messages of support from both Leeds and England fans and has now posted a message of thanks on the eve of the final.

"Thanks everyone for your phenomenal support so far," Phillips posted on social media alongside a video.

"It’s an honour to represent this country and we will give it our all to bring it home."

United fans will be eagerly awaiting to see whether one of the city's best loved sons can cement his legacy even further.