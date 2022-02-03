Kalvin Phillips pokes fun at Raphinha price tag

In the last week of the January transfer window, West Ham were reported to have submitted two individual £50m bids for Leeds United' s Raphinha and Phillips.

The Whites swiftly rebuffed any interest from the Hammers in their key duo before the Brazilian winger went on to play a starring role for his country in midweek.

Raphinha took to social media to praise his national team with a number of posts, having scored and assisted for Tite's side against Paraguay in a 4-0 win.

Phillips - who was spotted back in training on Wednesday - left a comment apparently poking fun at the supposed interest from David Moyes' outfit.

"50 million they said..." - quite, at least he is seeing the funny side, as the emojis that followed will attest.

It was never happening.

Whites trio back in training at Thorp Arch

Leeds United have shared photographs on social media of captain Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, and Charlie Cresswell back in training.

On Wednesday, the club shared two photographs on their social media channels to bring fresh hope to the Whites fanbase ahead of next week's clash with Aston Villa.

First, one of Cooper and Phillips, and then one of Charlie Cresswell, whose shoulder injury has kept him off the team sheet since the Whites' 7-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The pictures would suggest that all three players have taken the next step in their rehabilitation and moved out onto the grass again at Thorp Arch.

Keep those fingers crossed.

Adam Forshaw reserves special praise for teammate

Leeds United's 'wow' factor Raphinha is the best player Adam Forshaw has played with, the midfielder has told the YEP.

"Probably the best player I've played with," the midfielder told the YEP.

"He's the wow player isn't he? Such a street footballer, I know it's such an easy thing to say about a Brazilian, but with his natural ability and rough and readiness that's what he is.