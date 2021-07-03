Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action for England against Ukraine. Pic: Getty

The Three Lions reached the final four of the delayed competition with a clinical performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Phillips was selected to start again by head coach Gareth Southgate even with the possibility of a suspension looming over the Whites midfielder.

England skipper Harry Kane opened the scoring after just four minutes to settle any nerves on the night for the favourites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raheem Sterling found his captain with a lovely through ball which allowed the Tottenham Hotspur man to beat the offside trap and prod home into the corner of the net.

Southgate's men were forced to be patient as the evening carried on and a loose back pass from Kyle Walker almost allowed Ukraine to level though Jordan Pickford saved well to his right.

The game, though, was England's to lose a minute into the second half after Harry Maguire jumped highest at a Luke Shaw free-kick to power a header home.

Celebrations in Italy had barely calmed down before Kane bagged his second of the night and England's third goal four minutes later.

Shaw again provided the cross from the left and the result was beyond doubt with another headed effort.

Southgate opted to take off Declan Rice on the hour and it was his replacement in Jordan Henderson who bagged the fourth from a Mason Mount corner.

Rice - who was also on a booking and risked suspension from the semi-finals - was joined on the bench by Phillips a short while later following the Liverpool man's strike.