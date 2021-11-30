Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action at Crystal Palace. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The England international addressed claims there had been unrest behind the scenes at Thorp Arch between himself and the Whites boss on Tuesday night.

Bielsa's men earned a dramatic 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League in LS11.

United were awarded an injury-time penalty following VAR intervention as Liam Cooper headed a corner onto a raised Marc Guehi arm.

Star man Raphinha calmly converted to hand Leeds a third victory of the season and sent the home crowd wild.

Phillips - who completed 90 minutes against the Eagles - opted to take the moment post-match to address any claims that he had fallen out with his head coach.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp suggested the Three Lions man wouldn't have been happy at being substituted at half-time against Brighton last weekend while a week earlier Robbie Keane questioned his post-match interview at Tottenham.

"I will play any position the manager asks me - if he wants me to play centre back I will play centre back, if he wants me to play goalkeeper I'll play goalkeeper. I respect him so much I will never fall out with him," Phillips said at the full-time whistle.

"I saw a lot of things on social media and TV that me and the manager had fallen out, it's never been the case and I wanted to put that to bed."

Asked about the victory and what a boost it would provide Leeds, he added: "It's a massive relief, I think we deserved the win, created some good chances in the first half.

"We got a little bit lucky in the final minutes with the handball. We're just very happy. There is always concern when you are creating chances and not scoring. We started struggling this season, so we are happy to get the three points.