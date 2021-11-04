Phillips was forced to pull out of Gareth Southgate's October side due to a combination of a calf and hip problem that saw him remain on the sidelines for several weeks.

The Thorp Arch academy product, though, has recently returned to Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad in the Premier League to hand the Three Lions a boost for their competitive games later this month.

England host Albania at Wembley in London on November 12 in World Cup Qualifying action before Southgate takes his men to face San Marino in Serravalle three days later (November 15) in their final game of 2021.

Phillips earned plaudits for his role in helping the Three Lions reach the final of the Euros last summer, striking up an impressive partnership with West Ham's Declan Rice in the heart of midfield.

The 25-year-old was handed the Player of the Year award at St George's Park - winning the public vote with a whopping 40,000 votes earlier this year.

Phillips has now earned 17 caps in total for his country and will have the chance to add to those next week.

England's November squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)