Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt earns a penalty at Elland Road in added time. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites earned a deserved point in LS11 on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action as Marcelo Bielsa's men scored deep into injury-time from the penalty spot.

Bruno Lage's visitors had earlier taken the lead through Hwang Hee-Chan in the first half against the run of play.

United, though, responded in the face of more adversity after the interval as star winger Raphinha left the field of play injured following a tackle by Romain Saiss.

Leeds pushed for an equaliser - penning the visitors back for the majority of the final 45 minutes - and it was substitute Gelhardt who produced the moment of magic in added time on his home debut.

The youngster danced into the box with a brilliant run beating two Wolves defenders before being taken out by opposition full-back Nelson Semedo.

Rodrigo then did the honours from 12-yards to send the Whites crowd wild to blow the roof off Elland Road.

"It was very good, obviously," Gelhardt smirked, reflecting post-match.

"To come on and make my home debut in the Premier League in front of the fans... the noise was crazy!

"I think we were unlucky not to come away with three points in the end. I sort of went numb when I heard the noise [of the crowd]. The tiredness goes away, you don't feel tired... you just feel ready.

"They're like the twelfth man out there and you can really tell. It's a good point on the board. As I said, I think we could've come away with three points, especially with the way we had them in the last 20 minutes.

"Obviously I'd love to play more games at Elland Road and in the Premier League in future."

Gelhardt's moment of brilliance was the standout passage of play though the 19-year-old nearly scored himself if not for the palms of Jose Sa.

"It was a great save. I thought if I hit it with power that it would have a good chance of going in," he added.