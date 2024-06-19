Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is close to confirming a season-long loan return Premier League side Everton for the second consecutive year.

Harrison scored three times for the Toffees last term and was keen to extend his stay on Merseyside after initially seeking an Elland Road exit following the Whites' relegation from the top flight. The player's representatives and the two clubs have been in talks following Leeds' end-of-season play-off defeat and as first reported by The Athletic, have come to an agreement.

Everton are understood to be covering Harrison's full wage package which frees up funds for Leeds to conduct their own incoming business during the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old moves having triggered a still-active loan release clause in his Leeds contract, signed in April last year, which runs until the summer of 2028.

Whilst the deal awaits official confirmation, it is a move which satisfies all parties with Everton keen to keep Harrison on board as a winger with several seasons of Premier League experience and a track record in the final third. Leeds, meanwhile, have been planning for the 2024/25 campaign without Harrison in mind, in the knowledge that the player possessed little desire to make a return to LS11.