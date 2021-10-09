Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford picked up an ankle problem at Newcastle United. Pic: Getty

The Whites have a number of players away with their countries over this week's international action.

Wingers Raphinha and Dan James have both made big impacts for Brazil and Wales respectively over the last few days.

Kalvin Phillips was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad while Liam Cooper [Scotland], Stuart Dallas [Northern Ireland] and Mateusz Klich [Poland] are also representing their nations.

Tyler Roberts is away with Wales too alongside Illan Meslier [France] and Kristoffer Klaesson [Norway] who have both been called into Under-21s squads.

Leeds face a trip to St Mary's next weekend with the Saints waiting on the south coast in the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side claim a first victory of the Premier League season against Watford at Elland Road last time out and will be hoping his men can make it back-to-back victories.

The Argentine, though, is waiting on a number of his senior squad to return to training ahead of the Southampton visit.

Here's who Leeds are currently waiting on and the latest prognosis as things stand:

Patrick Bamford - ankle/foot

Last season's top goalscorer has missed the club's last two league outings.

He picked up a ankle problem at Newcastle United and has been left in the treatment room ever since.

Bamford revealed last week he was yet to start training outside with his team-mates but was hopeful of a return in the latter stages of the international break.

"I imagine in the next 10 days, I'll be ready to run on it," he said. "So I guess when I can start running and change direction normally, I'll be back in with the team probably in a week."

Kalvin Phillips - calf

The Yorkshire Pirlo was forced to pull out of England duty due to a minor calf strain.

Leeds were forced to release a statement but the YEP understands that the club still expect him to be available against Ralph Hasenhüttl's men.

Phillips has been in fine form for the Whites and would be a major miss.

Robin Koch - pelvis

Koch has had somewhat of a nightmare start to his Leeds career over the last season or so.

He hasn't been available since the opening day defeat against Manchester United and continues to work away in the medical centre trying to reach full fitness.

Bielsa described his injury as "very rebellious" and refused to put a time frame on when he would recover last week.

Luke Ayling - knee

Leeds revealed that the full-back would undergo minor surgery to help clean out the knee injury sustained at Newcastle.

Like Bamford, he has been missing on-pitch since the trip to St James' Park and will be hopeful he can return after the break.

Jamie Shackleton, though, has proved an able deputy in his absence on the right side of defence.

Adam Forshaw - thigh

Another frustrating spell on the injury table for the midfielder.

After two years out with a hip problem, Forshaw has sustained a couple of muscle injuries since his return and now has another to contend with. The prognosis initially was around a month.

"He had a tear in the posterior part of this thigh. With a muscle they consume a month's time," Bielsa said in late September.

"Forshaw makes enormous efforts not to injure himself but after two years out it's hard."

Crysencio Summerville - illness

The winger would be expected to be available following the international break after missing out on the Watford squad through illness.