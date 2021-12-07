The Whites trip to Stamford Bridge signals the start of a tricky festive run for the Elland Road outfit.

A meeting with Thomas Tuchel's men is followed up by games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa over Christmas.

Leeds have had a number of injury problems to deal with this term but were boosted by the return of Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling last weekend.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper limps off against Brentford. Pic: Tony Johnson

The pair combined to provide an injury-time leveller against Brentford in the 2-2 draw to show LS11 exactly what they had been missing.

Bielsa, though, appears unable to catch a break at the moment as club captain Liam Cooper and key midfielder Kalvin Phillips both limped off against the Bees.

Here, we take a look at those with injury worries ahead of Saturday afternoon's top flight meeting in London before Bielsa gives a more definitive update later in the week:

Liam Cooper - hamstring

United's skipper appeared to fall awkwardly whilst trying to clear a ball out of his own box against Brentford.

Cooper was forced to leave the field of play and headed straight down the tunnel holding his hamstring in LS11.

He later reappeared to take in the rest of the match in the Elland Road stands though Bielsa could offer no update over his condition post-match.

Kalvin Phillips - calf

The Yorkshire Pirlo's injury came at the worst possible time for the Whites.

He went down holding his calf in the second period against the Bees but after treatment opted to carry on.

Phillips, though, was unable to continue and was frantically signalling to the bench to substitute him just as the visitors broke away to level the game.

Bielsa, again, had no definite update on his condition but the midfielder and Cooper will have been assessed in recent days to determine the severity of their respective problems.

Pascal Struijk - hip

Should Cooper - or Phillips - be sidelined for a sustained period of time then Leeds could really do with Struijk as an option.

He was rated as doubtful for the Brentford game and did miss out though it seemed a more day-to-day prognosis for the centre-back, which hopefully means he will be available against the Blues.

Struijk has found game time on the left side of defence in recent weeks but Leeds will be aiming he can shake off a hip issue to provide central cover should it be required.

Robin Koch - hip

Underwent surgery in the United States recently to cure his long-standing hip problem.

Koch has only appeared once this season in the Premier League on the opening day at Manchester United.