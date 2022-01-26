Leeds United's injury list in full amid Premier League break as Marcelo Bielsa waits on nine players
Leeds United's squad are enjoying a period of rest and recuperation at Thorp Arch amid a break from Premier League match action.
The Whites have just one player away on international duty over the next week with Raphinha called up to Tite's Brazil squad.
Leeds have an extended break from the top flight and don't return until February 9 against Aston Villa.
The absence of games should allow some time for those in the Thorp Arch treatment room to recovery with Marcelo Bielsa' s injury list remaining a lengthy one.
He will be hoping Raphinha can return from South America unscathed while a number of those battling problems can get back up to full fitness.
United have nine known players currently out due to injury ahead of the trip to Villa Park next month.
One key man who has been missing has been Patrick Bamford and it is uncertain whether he will be back for the clash in the Midlands.
"I have my doubts, I’m not sure [if I will be able to count on Bamford at Villa] - it's not just about being able to count on him, it's about arriving in conditions to be able to develop his game," said Bielsa following last weekend's defeat to Newcastle United.
"A player who has gone so long without playing, it opens up a question mark - after he’s healthy. How long does he need to be able to obtain regularity?"
Here, we take a look at the Elland Road club's injury list as things stand during the break from action...