Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is among those out injured currently. Pic: Getty

The Whites have just one player away on international duty over the next week with Raphinha called up to Tite's Brazil squad.

Leeds have an extended break from the top flight and don't return until February 9 against Aston Villa.

The absence of games should allow some time for those in the Thorp Arch treatment room to recovery with Marcelo Bielsa' s injury list remaining a lengthy one.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expected to be back in March after suffering a hamstring problem against Brentford in December. Thankfully, central defence is an area Leeds are covered in.

He will be hoping Raphinha can return from South America unscathed while a number of those battling problems can get back up to full fitness.

United have nine known players currently out due to injury ahead of the trip to Villa Park next month.

One key man who has been missing has been Patrick Bamford and it is uncertain whether he will be back for the clash in the Midlands.

"I have my doubts, I’m not sure [if I will be able to count on Bamford at Villa] - it's not just about being able to count on him, it's about arriving in conditions to be able to develop his game," said Bielsa following last weekend's defeat to Newcastle United.

Also back in March, it seems. A huge blow but the form of Adam Forshaw and return of Robin Koch has eased his absence a little.

"A player who has gone so long without playing, it opens up a question mark - after he’s healthy. How long does he need to be able to obtain regularity?"

Here, we take a look at the Elland Road club's injury list as things stand during the break from action...

A frustrating injury picked up at Manchester City. He's looking at a return in the next few weeks. Another one with great versatility who has been missed across the pitch.

Should be back after the break. Missed Newcastle due to a minor hamstring problem.

Similarly to Junior Firpo, he limped off against West Ham and missed out against Newcastle. Should be fit after the brief rest period.

The man who just cannot get fit. Picked up another foot problem in training. He's only played six games this season and might not be ready for Aston Villa either.

Was missing from the Under-23s on Monday night, a suspected shoulder problem revealed by Marcelo Bielsa has kept him sidelined recently.

Featured in the FA Cup at West Ham and picked up a knee problem which required surgery. Out for the foreseeable.