Marcelo Bielsa had lined up three muderball sessions for his senior squad to keep them ticking over during an 18-day break from match action.

Leeds were beaten by Newcastle United last time out and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park.

The Whites were missing no less than nine players for the clash with the Magpies on home soil.

Bielsa will be hopeful that the break from action will have given those battling in the treatment room a chance to take improved steps to find full fitness.

The club provided a positive update on injured trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell on social media this week.

All three were spotted out on the training pitch after being left absent in recent months due to issues.

It remains to be seen whether any of those will be fit enough for the clash in the Midlands as they take their first steps back out on the grass.

Leeds do also have an Under-23s game scheduled against Liverpool in the Premier League 2 at Elland Road on Monday night, which may offer the opportunity for match minutes.

Here, we run through what we know currently about the injury state of play in Bielsa's squad...

1. Liam Cooper - hamstring Back in training. Initial prognosis was a March return, but he appears ahead of schedule. Fingers crossed he can make Everton if not Aston Villa. Photo: Getty

2. Kalvin Phillips - hamstring Similar to Liam Cooper, was spotted on the club's social channels back out on the training pitch. He'd be a huge, huge boost. U23s minutes may be required, or will he be straight back in? Photo: Getty

3. Charlie Cresswell - shoulder Back in training. Had been missing since December, a run out in the U23s may be on the cards on Monday. Photo: Getty

4. Patrick Bamford - foot The man who just cannot get fit. Picked up another foot problem in training. He's only played six games this season and might not be ready for Aston Villa either. Photo: Getty