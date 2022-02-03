Marcelo Bielsa had lined up three muderball sessions for his senior squad to keep them ticking over during an 18-day break from match action.
Leeds were beaten by Newcastle United last time out and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park.
The Whites were missing no less than nine players for the clash with the Magpies on home soil.
Bielsa will be hopeful that the break from action will have given those battling in the treatment room a chance to take improved steps to find full fitness.
The club provided a positive update on injured trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell on social media this week.
All three were spotted out on the training pitch after being left absent in recent months due to issues.
It remains to be seen whether any of those will be fit enough for the clash in the Midlands as they take their first steps back out on the grass.
Leeds do also have an Under-23s game scheduled against Liverpool in the Premier League 2 at Elland Road on Monday night, which may offer the opportunity for match minutes.
Here, we run through what we know currently about the injury state of play in Bielsa's squad...