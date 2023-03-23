Leeds United’s Illan Meslier is up for the Premier League save of the month award following his remarkable stop in the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Kai Havertz was put through one-on-one with the Frenchman during the first half but the Whites goalkeeper produced a fine save as he got a strong hand to the German’s shot to divert it behind for a corner.

The French Under-21 international has made a total of 82 saves in the Premier League this season, with only five goalkeepers boasting more.

Leeds went on to lose the game 1-0 as Wesley Fofana earned victory for Graham Potter’s under-pressure side. Meslier’s form since being promoted to the Leeds first team has been impressive and has led to speculation he is being targeted by other Premier League clubs.

Last week, he became the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to make 100 appearances in the competition after featuring in the 4-2 win over Wolves.

His performance in that game saw him included in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week. The Newcastle United legend said: “If it wasn’t for him in goal, Leeds may not have come away with the three points.”

Meslier is up against Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Jose Sa of Wolves, West Ham’s Alphonse Areola, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and Spurs stand-in Fraser Forster for the award.

The winner will be chosen by supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week. You can watch all the saves and cast your vote HERE.

His Leeds teammate Jack Harrison is up for the goal of the month after his stunning strike in the 2-2 draw with Brighton.

