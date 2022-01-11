Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa had already gone over details of eight separate injuries approaching Sunday afternoon's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham United in which Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat.

But the injury list has now been added to further ahead of this weekend's rematch against the Hammers at the London Stadium but this time in the Premier League.

On top of the injuries, Leeds also have suspensions to contend with and here is a full list of who is currently out with what and what has been said about when they are expected back.

1. Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper all picked up hamstring injuries in last month's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford and Bielsa revealed at his New Year's Eve pre-Burnley press conference that Phillips would be out until March.

2. Liam Cooper (hamstring) Whites captain Cooper was the first of the United trio to pick up a hamstring injury against the Bees and Bielsa said at his New Year's Eve press conference that United's skipper was also expected to be out until March.

3. Pascal Struijk (foot) Struijk had been battling a hip issue but then picked up a foot injury in training ahead of the clash at Manchester City. Bielsa said at his pre-West Ham press conference that he could not predict when Struijk would be available.

4. Rodrigo (heel) Like Struijk, Rodrigo has not featured since the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace at the end of November. The record signing has been suffering from bilateral heel pain for some time and Bielsa said last week that he could not predict when the Spaniard would be back.