The Whites will now face Bristol City at Elland Road at 8pm on Monday, April 28 in their penultimate fixture of the 2024/25 campaign with automatic promotion potentially on the line.

Leeds' final game of the season at LS11 has been selected by Sky Sports for live broadcast in their Monday Night Football slot. This means Daniel Farke's side will play over 48 hours after automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley, who are scheduled to play over the preceding weekend, both away from home against Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers, respectively.

Chris Wilder’s Blades visit the Potteries on Friday evening, while Burnley are selected for the Saturday lunchtime slot at Loftus Road.

The decision leaves United with no further Saturday 3 o'clock kick-offs for the remainder of the campaign. Leeds had been scheduled to play Bristol City on the afternoon of Saturday, April 26.

Leeds will, however, face Stoke City at 3pm before the season’s end, although that game is on Good Friday. The team's remaining seven matches are set to be played at 12:30pm - vs Luton, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle - and 8pm - vs Middlesbrough, Oxford United and Bristol City.

First-choice Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is unlikely to be in goal for the visit of the Robins after a decision was taken by manager Daniel Farke to field Karl Darlow for the remainder of the season as United's starting stopper.

"I think I'm a big believer to have clarity," he said ahead of Leeds' trip to Luton Town this weekend. "I have taken my decision and spoke to the keepers, Karl will play on Saturday. We will change on this position, this is what I can confirm. It's important we have clarity relatively early this week, that Karl can concentrate."

Farke went on to add he was not a fan of chopping and changing the goalkeeper from game-to-game, which suggests quite strongly that Darlow will remain in the net until the end of the campaign, unless the Wales international picks up an injury, illness or is suspended.