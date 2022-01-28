Leeds United's February hosts Everton hit by double injury blow with key duo out of Whites clash
Everton have been hit by a double injury blow that has ruled two key men out of next month's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Goodison Park.
Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are both expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, ruling the pair out of the forthcoming contest against the Whites.
Doucoure injured his groin in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at Goodison Park and was forced off in the 65th minute.
A statement released by Everton said subsequent tests had revealed that the 29-year-old now required a period of rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff at USM Finch Farm.
Delph, meanwhile, who was in line to face his former side, suffered a thigh injury during training this week and is now undergoing treatment with the Merseyside outfit's medical team.
Leeds will take on Everton at Goodison in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 12.
The Toffees are fifth-bottom, three points and a place behind 15th-placed Leeds but the Merseyside outfit have played a game less.
For Leeds, the Goodison assignment will come three days after United's first game back in February away at Villa on Wednesday, February 9.
