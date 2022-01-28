Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are both expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, ruling the pair out of the forthcoming contest against the Whites.

Doucoure injured his groin in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at Goodison Park and was forced off in the 65th minute.

A statement released by Everton said subsequent tests had revealed that the 29-year-old now required a period of rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff at USM Finch Farm.

SETBACK: Key Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, above, has a hamstring injury and will miss February's clash against Leeds United at Goodison Park. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Delph, meanwhile, who was in line to face his former side, suffered a thigh injury during training this week and is now undergoing treatment with the Merseyside outfit's medical team.

Leeds will take on Everton at Goodison in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 12.

The Toffees are fifth-bottom, three points and a place behind 15th-placed Leeds but the Merseyside outfit have played a game less.

For Leeds, the Goodison assignment will come three days after United's first game back in February away at Villa on Wednesday, February 9.