The Premier League showdown between the Whites and Red Devils at Elland Road has been moved from Saturday, February 19 to Sunday, February 20 for a 2pm kick-off screened live on Sky Sports.

Six days later, United's home league clash against Tottenham will still take place on Saturday, February 26 but now with a 12.30pm kick-off to be shown live on BT Sport.

The game will, however, be postponed should Spurs reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV TRIPLE: Of Leeds United games in February. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The new dates and kick-off times have been unveiled as part of the Premier League's broadcast selections for the remainder of February.

United's Premier League clash at Aston Villa - on Wednesday, February 9 - had already been selected for live coverage on BT Sport.

It means that three of United's four games in February will be live on the box, the away fixture at Everton on Saturday, February 12 - the only exception and remaining a 3pm kick-off.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.