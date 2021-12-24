There has been no official word from the Premier League as yet regarding the Whites hosting of Steven Gerrard's side in LS11 on December 28 (17:30).

Leeds saw their Boxing Day clash against Liverpool at Anfield called off following five new Covid cases in the Whites squad and coaching staff, which meant United couldn't field a competitive line-up.

A club statement said: "We are disappointed to confirm our Boxing Day fixture with Liverpool has been postponed following five new positive Covid cases within the first-team squad and staff.

“All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic, which we believe is due to our high vaccine take-up. The positive cases, combined with our well-documented injury issues, means we would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.

“The training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for a period of two days on the advice of Public Health England. We would like to thank the Premier League for the support and advice they have provided during this period.

“All tickets and official travel booked for the Liverpool game will be valid for the rearranged date. Further details to be announced in due course.”

The Premier League added: "The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness."

Leeds had 10 players sidelined through injury, suspension and Covid for last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal amid a raft of postponements elsewhere.

The Villa match is still under review with no decision made yet over whether the fixture will be rearranged though it is strongly expected to be the case.

The top flight assess fixture postponement requests one round at a time and despite positive Covid cases now only needing to isolate for only seven days - if they test negative on day six and seven - the Villa match is due to take place just 48 hours after the originally scheduled trip to Merseyside.