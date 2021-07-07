Leeds United's EFL Trophy fixture list revealed for 2021/22 season
Leeds United's rising academy stars will be back in EFL Trophy action during the 2021/22 campaign.
Mark Jackson's Under-21s side will take on League Two teams Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and 2020 winners Salford City in Group B of this season's competition.
The Whites opted to take up another invitation to field an academy side in the tournament having been knocked out at the group stage last term.
United will travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere on September 14 before a game against Oldham at Boundary Park on September 28.
Finally, the trip to take on Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium will take place on November 2.
All games are set for 7pm kick-offs.
Fixtures in full:
Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United Under-21s
Fixture date: Tuesday 14th September 2021
Kick-off time: 7pm
Venue: Prenton Park
Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s
Fixture date: Tuesday 28th September 2021
Kick-off time: 7pm
Venue: Boundary Park
Salford City v Leeds United Under-21s
Fixture date: Tuesday 2nd November 2021
Kick-off time: 7pm
Venue: Peninsula Stadium