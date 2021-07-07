Leeds United's EFL Trophy fixture list revealed for 2021/22 season

Leeds United will take part in this season's EFL Trophy. Pic: Getty

Mark Jackson's Under-21s side will take on League Two teams Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and 2020 winners Salford City in Group B of this season's competition.

The Whites opted to take up another invitation to field an academy side in the tournament having been knocked out at the group stage last term.

United will travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere on September 14 before a game against Oldham at Boundary Park on September 28.

Finally, the trip to take on Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium will take place on November 2.

All games are set for 7pm kick-offs.

Fixtures in full:

Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United Under-21s

Fixture date: Tuesday 14th September 2021

Kick-off time: 7pm

Venue: Prenton Park

Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s

Fixture date: Tuesday 28th September 2021

Kick-off time: 7pm

Venue: Boundary Park

Salford City v Leeds United Under-21s

Fixture date: Tuesday 2nd November 2021

Kick-off time: 7pm