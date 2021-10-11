Leeds United winger Dan James in action for Wales against Estonia. Pic: Getty

Rob Page's men travelled to Tallinn in Group E of World Cup qualifying as his side aim to claim a place in Qatar next year.

James had earned Wales a late draw last week against the Czech Republic and was back in action for his country amid the international break.

The Whites wide man completed 90 minutes for his nation while Elland Road team-mate Tyler Roberts was an unused substitute.

Wales secured victory thanks to a first half goal from Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore in what was a hotly-contested encounter.

The forward scrambled the ball home from close-range after Estonia failed to clear their lines following a corner.

Wales were put under a vast amount of pressure by the hosts in the closing stages though held firm to earn all three points.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward produced a stunning one-handed save to maintain a clean sheet which went some way to making amends for his comical own goal in Prague.

The win saw Wales keep pace alongside the Czechs on 11 points, sitting third on goal difference behind leaders Belgium with the top two qualifying automatically for the World Cup.

Earlier on in the evening, academy youngsters Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood were both second half substitutes for England Under-20s while full-back Cody Drameh remained on the bench.

The Three Lions youngsters defeated the Czech Republic 5-0 in Teplice.

Whites development captain Charlie Cresswell was also away with England's Under-21s though the centre-back was again an unused substitute against Andorra in a 1-0 win.

Joe Gelhardt - who had been called up following a number of injuries - wasn't involved in Lee Carsley's squad for the European U21 Championship qualifying clash.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is set to be with Scotland on Tuesday as the Tartan Army take on the Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying.