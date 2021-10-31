Since arriving at Elland Road in August 2021, James has become a regular feature in Bielsa’s side, playing 526 minutes in the league for Leeds so far this season.

As the Whites prepared to face Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, James shared what it is like to train under Bielsa.

“The manager is always demanding more of us - we love that,” James told Sky Sports.

“He’s never settled. As players you never want to be settled, you always want to make more of yourself.

“He’s always in our ear telling us to do more. He’s never satisfied and I think that’s what you want as players."

With just one Premier League win on the board this season, Leeds are hoping to take all three points from basement side Norwich at Carrow Road this afternoon, but James insists that the bottom-of-the-table clash is no difference from any other league game.

Leeds United's Dan James. Pic: Oli Scarff.

“Maybe recently we haven’t played as good as we wanted to,” James said. “Every game is an opportunity for us and we’re just out here to express ourselves.

“It's a marathon not a sprint.”

