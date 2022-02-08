James on Leeds regime

Dan James has described Marcelo Bielsa's attention to detail as 'second to none' at Leeds United.

“The detail is second to none,” James told BBC Radio Leeds of the regime at Elland Road.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

“Everything is so fine and detailed. The one-to-one meetings and everyone’s obviously got their individual clips to look at, which he goes through with you.

“The detail of it. I’ve learnt so much here already and I’ve still got so much to learn, but he’s been absolutely brilliant since I’ve come in.

“There’s times where he’s had to reiterate things, but there’s stuff in the games you do which maybe doesn’t get seen, as you said, off the ball I find myself doing without even thinking anymore because we do it in training every single day.

“I’ve taken so much out of it.”

U23s praised for Elland Road showing

Mark Jackson has praised the way his Under 23s side handled the occasion as the young Whites claimed a huge 3-0 win over Liverpool in the PL2 on Monday evening.

"It’s a good test for them because there’s a little bit of pressure when you’re in front of a crowd, you’re playing at Elland Road, " Jackson said.

"When you’re playing in front of a big crowd for 23s level, which it is a hell of a big crowd for 23s level, then it can test a few of the young players.

"So it’s good for us to see as coaches who can handle it and I thought every one of them handled it tonight, really really well.

"And it’s great that we as a club can put the game on at Elland Road and attract this level of support.

"It’s fantastic, it helps us as coaches with our development because it puts the players under pressure."

Whites team news latest

Patrick Bamford has been unable to take a step forward in his battle with injury ahead of Leeds United's trip to Aston Villa, according to Marcelo Bielsa.

"Cooper and Phillips are in the final stages of their recovery from their operations, Firpo is in the final stage of his recovery, he'll be available next weekend or the following one and Bamford hasn't improved," said the head coach.