The Whites travel to West Ham on Sunday in FA Cup action, a competition Bielsa has often utilised to form vast changes to his side in previous years.

A spate of injuries though may yet halt Leeds from making wholesale alterations but one of those who could be handed an opportunity is Summerville.

His hat-trick for the club's Under 23s in midweek - which came in front of Bielsa in York - will have done his chances no harm for inclusion at the London Stadium.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in action against Arsenal. Pic: Getty

Three goals in 35 minutes was an impressive return, even if the result failed to match against Sunderland as Leeds were held 3-3 in the Premier League Cup.

Summerville gave Leeds a cutting edge using his pace, composure, craft and skill to carve open the Black Cats in his 45-minute showing.

The 20-year-old winger faces stern competition at first team level for a place out wide - Raphinha, Daniel James and Jack Harrison remain ahead in the Thorp Arch pecking order.

He has, though, made five appearances from the bench in the Premier League alongside a single start in the League Cup in September.

English football's oldest and most famous competition may again hand him an opportunity to shine but the hard work on his development will continue on regardless.

"I think scoring goals and scoring a hat-trick is welcome at any time," development boss Mark Jackson said of the Dutchman's academy performance.

"There's always a game round the corner, be it the FA Cup or whatever. Maybe taking the goals out of it, I like to talk about levels of performance rather than just the end product.

"Goals are fantastic - it's the icing on the cake and we need that from players and within teams. But in regards to all round performances and the levels of performance, that is what we tend to look at more than anything.

"There were a lot of pleasing aspects from the first half performance from certain players and Cry was one of those where we can take a lot from a personal point of view.

"Having caught up with him briefly, there are certain levels where we can get even more out of him in terms of a physical output.

"We were pleased with it but he can definitely get more. He's fully aware of that. It might sound strange that we're saying we want to push players more after they've just scored a hat-trick in a game but we always want the players to be pushing the boundaries of what they can do.

"That's the mindset you need to have. If you want to break into Marcelo's team then you have to have that mindset where you're breaking boundaries and overcoming the players in your position, I hear the manager say it all the time.

"There's some fantastic players ahead of Cry, so he has a real challenge on his hands."

Patience is required for those busting a gut in the development ranks to be involved in the top flight. Youngster Joe Gelhardt is one who has seen it pay off over the last 18 months, having now taken his opportunity with both hands.

"I think patience is important. It's very hard to transmit that to young players sometimes," Jackson added.

"I feel they're in a fantastic place and in a fantastic environment playing for a fantastic club under a world class manager. They can only learn every day as long as they want to embrace it. They have to do that. They have to push the boundaries every day they're in.