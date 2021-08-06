Leeds United's clash at Norwich City moved for live broadcast on Sky Sports as October TV games are unveiled

The Whites were due to take on the Canaries at Carrow Road in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 30 but the game will now take place the following day with a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31 and be screened live on Sky Sports.

The announcement comes as part of the broadcast selections made for the month of October.

Leeds will begin their new Premier League season next Saturday with a lunchtime kick-off at arch rivals Manchester United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DATE: For Leeds United's Premier League clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road, above, in October. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.