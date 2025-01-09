Leeds United's Championship rivals rocked by injury blow with star out of Whites clash and boss admission
Leeds United’s Championship rivals and upcoming opponents Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a fresh injury blow, ruling a star out of facing the Whites.
Centre-back Dominic Iorfa lined up for his fifth start in a row in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Millwall but the defender was forced off injured in the 71st minute.
Speaking ahead of Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash at Coventry City, boss Danny Rohl has now revealed that Iorfa is facing eight weeks out with a “big muscle injury”.
The Owls face Championship leaders Leeds at Elland Road a week on Sunday as the two clubs return to league action.
Facing up to the magnitude of the blow, Rohl told The Star: “For Dom it’s a shame - he will be out for eight weeks - a long, long time. It’s a big muscle injury… It’s not nice, but it’s what it is, and we cannot change it now.
“We’ll try and get him back as soon as possible, but when it’s such a big injury it takes time. We know that Dom will need time also to get into a rhythm - we’ll see what it means for the season.”
