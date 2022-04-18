Gray, who turned 16 in March, has been representing the young Three Lions side and wearing the captain's armband in the prestigious competition featuring England plus Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Mexico and hosts France.

With Gray as captain, England's under-16s shared a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their opening group game and then enjoyed a 3-0 win against Mexico.

A 3-0 defeat to Brazil followed which meant Gray's side finished second in their group, leading to a third-placed play-off match against Portugal to determine who took the bronze medal.

The play-off contest ended in a 1-1 draw but England held their nerve to win 4-1 on penalties and finish third.