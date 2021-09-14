Leeds United’s appeal for Pascal Struijk’s red card: How does the appeal process work? Could Struijk face Newcastle?

Pascal Struijk. Pic: Getty

Leeds United have appealed the straight red card that was shown to Pascal Struijk in Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott suffered a nasty injury after going down under a challenge from the Whites’ centre-back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds’ young prospect was visibly in a lot of pain after the tackle and, after being rushed to hospital, it later transpired that Elliott dislocated his ankle and will require surgery before returning to training.

Craig Pawson’s decision to dismiss Struijk for the incident has sparked debate on social media regarding the influence of injury on referee’s decision-making.

The Whites have chosen to file an appeal with the FA for what they feel is the wrongful dismissal of the 22-year-old defender.

Here’s what you need to know about the appeal:

Craig Pawson. Pic: Getty

How does the appeal process work?

The club filed an appeal with the FA against the wrongful dismissal of Pascal Struijk.

Dismissal is only eligible for appeal if the player departed the field after a straight red, as opposed to a pair of yellows, which cannot be overturned.

Leeds’ appeal will be reviewed by a regulatory panel independent of the FA.

Harvey Elliott is treated for his injury. Pic: Getty

If the panel decide that Struijk’s challenge was not serious foul play, as was determined by Craig Pawson on Sunday afternoon, then the red card could be rescinded and the three-match suspension lifted.

When will Leeds find out if their appeal has been successful?

Leeds United will expect to hear back from the FA by Wednesday.

What happens if the appeal is rejected?

Bamford battles against Robertson. Pic: Getty

The FA have the capacity to extend the three-match ban triggered by a red card as a deterrent to clubs thinking of making what they term a ‘frivolous appeal’.

In most cases, though, if the FA feel an appeal is justified then there will be no consequences and the player’s suspension remains in place.

Could Struijk play against Newcastle?

If the appeal is successful and the FA lifts the suspension, then Pascal Struijk would be eligible to play against Newcastle on Friday night.