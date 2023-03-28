Leeds United are closing in on a return to action in their Premier League survival bid with an all new predicted finishing position and fresh forecast on who is going down.

Javi Gracia’s Whites were sat in the Premier League’s relegation zone heading into their final game before the March international break at Wolves but a 4-2 victory catapulted Leeds side up to 14th place and two points clear of the bottom three.

In the final round of games ahead of the March internationals, there were blows for Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace who all fell to defeats in their final game of the month. Everton took a 2-2 draw from their clash at Chelsea but news then emerged that the Toffees had been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Everton ‘strongly contest’ the allegations of financial breaches and are ‘prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission’ but, if found guilty, a range of possible punishments include a potential points deduction or being expelled from the league.

But it’s not all been rosy for the Whites who saw international stars Willy Gnonto and Max Wober suffer injuries in representing their countries. News then emerged that Whites midfield ace Tyler Adams was also facing an extended spell on the sidelines after requiring surgery on a hamstring issue.

Leeds had been fourth favourites to be relegated ahead of the trip to Wolves, pointing the way to just staying up through a 17th placed-finish. But that has now changed and here is where the bookmakers now expect the Whites to finish based on the very latest odds for relegation and for the title or top four/six finish to determine sides in the upper reaches of the division.

