Forshaw picked up a hamstring injury at West Ham United, almost at exactly the same time as Junior Firpo, and the pair limped off at the London Stadium.

Neither man recovered for today's Elland Road clash with Newcastle United, but Forshaw is adamant his problem won't keep him out of any more games.

The 30-year-old, joining LUTV to commentate on the game for their live audio broadcast, was asked if he would be back after the international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Definitely," he replied.

"It's not a case of us saying I'll be fit soon like with that longstanding injury. I've got a minor hamstring, I've been doing really well. I'll be training probably by the beginning of the following week, in plenty of time for Aston Villa.

"I joke with the physios, if someone had guaranteed three points and I'd get a nick and miss one game I'd have taken it."

Forshaw spent almost two years out of action with a complex hip injury that required several surgeries, but returned to Marcelo Bielsa's team earlier this season to become a mainstay once again. He signed a new contract on January 14 to remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2023, although the Whites hold an option to extend that by a further year.

BACK SOON - Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw expects to be fit in time to face Aston Villa after the international break. Pic: Getty