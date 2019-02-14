Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts to pen new deal

Leeds United are set to hand a new deal to academy player Robbie Gotts.

The 19-year-old is out of contract in June but will put pen to paper on an extension which keeps him at Elland Road next season.

The versatile youngster, who can play as a full-back or a winger, has been a fixture for Leeds’ table-topping Under-23s this season and is part of the crop of juniors who have trained under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Gotts is yet to be given his senior debut but has made six appearances on the bench under Bielsa, who is relying heavily on United’s academy to support his squad.