Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts pens new deal at Elland Road

Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old has signed terms with Marcelo Bielsa's Whites until the summer of 2022.

Gotts has featured heavily for Carlos Corberan's Under-23s side this season in a number of positions and has bagged three goals so far this campaign.

He has also been included in Bielsa's senior matchday squad on six occasions but is yet to make his first-team bow for the Leeds.

The right-back, who can also play as a midfielder, was out of contract in the summer but United have moved quickly to secure his long-term future at the club.