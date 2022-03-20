Bate had limped off in apparent discomfort in last Tuesday's convincing Elland Road Under 23s victory over Manchester United, and wasn't in the squad for Friday's Premier League win over Wolves. Boss Jesse Marsch had cast doubt over Bate's fitness for that game, along with Jamie Shackleton who also picked up a knock against the Red Devils.

But Bate was back in action this afternoon at Stamford Bridge as Andrew Taylor's men fell to a narrow victory. The central midfielder lasted for an hour before being replaced in what seemed to be a pre-planned switch, by Northern Irish teenager Charlie Allen.

Leeds fell to a defeat thanks to Thierno Ballo's 14th minute close range finish from a pull-back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dean fired wide of the post and Amari Miller forced a save from Blues keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe in the first half, but Dani Van Den Heuvel was called upon early in the second half to prevent Chelsea from doubling their lead with a point-blank save.

Taylor replaced Archie Gray with January signing Mateo Joseph but the striker was unable to rescue a point for Leeds, Lowe denying Dean before Miller shot wide as the Blues held out for victory.

Leeds remain fourth from bottom with four games left in the Premier League 2 season, although all three teams below them have two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers could overtake Leeds if they win their spare games.

Taylor's side are back in action after the international break when they host Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday April 4. After that it's a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion and the season ends with games against Manchester City and Arsenal, at home and away respectively.

INJURY RETURN - Lewis Bate, pictured in first team action against West Ham United, returned from injury to play an hour against former club Chelsea in Leeds United Under 23s' 1-0 Stamford Bridge defeat. Pic: Getty