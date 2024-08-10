Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have not agreed terms with Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi despite reports suggesting the Whites were one of three sides to have reached a loan agreement with the South London club.

One of Selhurst Park's best up-and-coming prospects, Rak-Sakyi is a highly-rated young winger expected to leave on loan during the summer transfer window, but an Elland Road move appears unlikely at this stage.

Leeds are unable to offer the 21-year-old guaranteed minutes out wide given their existing options of Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Georginio Rutter, who deputised from the right-hand side on occasion during pre-season.

Rak-Sakyi is a player of interest to Leeds but the aforementioned issue could mean one of the Whites' Championship rivals lands the promising attacker instead.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Leeds, Hull City and Sheffield United had all agreed loan terms with Palace, suggesting it was now down to the player to decide upon where he would spend 2024/25. The YEP understands, in Leeds' case at least, that is not accurate.

"The Yorkshire club [Sheffield United] have agreed to the terms of the loan with Crystal Palace - but so have Leeds and Hull," Sky reported.

The Blades are believed to be front-runners and got off to a winning start on Friday night upon returning to the Championship after one season in the top flight. Chris Wilder's men defeated Preston North End 2-0 at Deepdale with goals from Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer.

Leeds kick off their Championship campaign this afternoon against Portsmouth at Elland Road.

The club, meanwhile, remain in talks with Norwich City over the transfer of Jon Rowe following Crysencio Summerville's exit to West Ham United. French side Olympique de Marseille are also said to have entered the race for the Canaries man's signature, which could mean Leeds are forced to explore alternates as Daniel Farke seeks to bolster his attacking options.