Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo all injured whilst Robin Koch will only return to training this weekend having been ill.

Chelsea also have N'Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell out injured whilst Mateo Kovacic is isolating having tested positive for coronavirus but the third-placed Blues are no bigger than 3-10 to beat the Whites and as short as 2-9 with some firms.

Leeds can be backed at 12-1 to leave with a victory whilst even the draw is on offer at 5-1 and in the absence of Bamord and Rodrigo, 12 Blues players are rated more likely to net first than any Leeds threat.

CHIEF THREAT: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, above, is favourite to score first in Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge but eleven other Blues players are rated more likely to net first than any Whites men.

Romelu Lukaku is favourite to score first at 15-4, followed by a long list of Chelsea players in Timo Werner (5s), Kai Havertz (11-2), Christian Pulisic (6s), Mason Mount (13-2), Hakim Ziyech (13-2), Callum Hudson-Odoi (15-2), Jorginho (9s), Ross Barkley (9s), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (10s), Saul Niguez (13s) and Marcus Alonso (14s).

Teen striker Joe Gelhardt is rated the main Leeds threat but the 19-year-old is still 16-1 to score first, closely followed by Raphinha and Sam Greenwood who are both 18s along with Chelsea's Reece James.

United's Tyler Roberts is then 22s, the same price as Chelsea centre back Thiago Silva who is a shorter price than the likes of Leeds players Dan James (25s), Crysencio Summerville (28s), Mateusz Klich (28s), Stuart McKinstry (30s) and Stuart Dallas (40s).

Another Chelsea centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, is shorter odds at 25s and a 2-0 win for the Blues is favourite in the correct score market at 31-5.

