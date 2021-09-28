Leeds United Women take fourth successive league win against Chester le Street Town

Leeds United Women fought a 3-1 victory over Chester le Street Town on Sunday afternoon.

The result means the Whites retain second place as they continue to go toe-to-toe with league leaders Liverpool Feds who, level with Leeds on points, ended the weekend with a marginally superior goal difference.

Leeds United debutant Hannah Freibach doubled the Whites’ lead before the break, after pressure from Bartup caused the visitors to give the ball away cheaply.

It looked to be turning into a profitable afternoon for the Whites as Bartup scored again shortly after the break, finding herself in the right place at the right time in a goalmouth scramble, but Chester le Street withstood second-half pressure from the hosts as Leeds peppered shots at goalkeeper Stephanie Jones.

The visitors clawed one back in the game’s dying minutes as Chester substitute Jessica White scored from a corner, taking the shine off an excellent afternoon’s work from Dan O’Hearne’s side.

“It was frustrating to concede right at the end,” the head coach said, “and the defenders are frustrated with that too.”

“Last season we might have drawn that game, but we found a way to win. That’s what we have to do when we don’t play well and we’ve done that.”

The Whites haven’t time to dwell on Sunday’s victory as they prepare to take on Bradford City at Valley Parade in another Division One North clash on Tuesday evening.

“All the players are looking forward to playing at Valley Parade,” O’Hearne said.

“They are all tough games in this league.

“We need to keep the momentum going now.”

Leeds United Women play Bradford City at Valley Parade on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm. Tickets are £5, while under-16s go free.