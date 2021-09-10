Leeds United Women look to follow in Ellen White's footsteps as they gear up for league cup tie

Leeds United Women.

This weekend Leeds United Women turn their attention to the League Cup as they prepare to play the Preliminary Round.

The League Cup is a knockout competition contested between the 76 teams across all six divisions of the FA Women's National League.

Ellen White celebrates winning the cup with Leeds Carnegie. Pic: Getty

The Whites have lifted the cup before in 2010, when Ellen White scored a brace for Leeds Carnegie in a 3-1 final victory against Everton.

Leeds have been runners-up three times too, most recently losing out to Aston Villa on penalties in the 2013 final at Bootham Crescent in York.

On Sunday they'll face tier three side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves are yet to lose a game or even concede this season, despite it being their first term in the Northern Premier Division, having gained promotion over the summer through application for upward movement.

The midlands side sit second in the Northern Premier Division table, the league above Leeds, and are level on points with first place Fylde.

Jill Scott battles Katie Holtham in the 2010 league cup final. Pic: Getty

The contestants in Sunday's tie are two of seven Premier League associated teams who compete outside of the top two tiers of Women's football.

It's a tricky draw for the Whites, who are full of beans after winning three league games on the bounce. In a 3-game week, Leeds achieved a perfect score, netting 7 goals and conceding none as they climbed to the summit of Division One North. Head Coach Dan O'Hearne hopes they can continue their good form in their cup tie.

"Since I've been at the club we've always had tough draws," O'Hearne told LUTV, "and it probably couldn't get any tougher than Wolves away."

"They're flying at the minute in the league above, but we go there full of confidence and we can hopefully cause an upset."

"We're building momentum now," Leeds forward Abbie Brown agreed. "We'll take it into a massive game against a really great team."

"We feel like we can take it to them, so we're excited about it."

The winners of Sunday's tie will proceed to the next round of the cup, while the losers will enter the hat for a separate contest, the National League Plate.

Leeds United Women will kick off at 2pm on Sunday at the CKW Stadium in Wolverhampton.