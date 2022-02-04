Leeds United Women boss Dan O'Hearne hails team character and outlines target for coming games

United travelled to Wombwell on Wednesday hoping to claim three points from relegation-threatened Barnsely in order to keep the pace at the top of the Division One North table.

The Whites went into half-time trailing 2-0 but goals from new signings Sarah Dobby and Katie Ramsden drew Leeds level before Bridie Hannon's 86th-minute free-kick finished off an epic comeback against their South Yorkshire rivals.

United head coach O'Hearne said the victory showed his team's spirit but asked for consistency.

"It shows the character in the team," O'Hearne said.

"That's what we need - but we need it for ninety minutes.

"The first half was very poor but we rectified that and, fair play, the girls put in a shift in that second half and we've won it.

Leeds United Women head coach Dan O'Hearne. Pic: LUFC.

"We've started slowly in the last three or four games, and before we know it we were 2-0 down here.

"It wasn't acceptable, the performance, and we told them at half-time that we needed to improve massively.

"We've won the game and I said at the start, if we won 1-0 in the last minute I'm not bothered - it's about getting the three points tonight and that's what we've done."

Leeds' win over Barnsley has shortened the gap to league leaders Liverpool Feds, but United must catch up a further ten points if they want to claim the league's single promotion spot at the end of the season.

Sandra Soares Martins on the ball for Leeds United. Pic: LUFC.

"We need to start climbing the table and grinding three points out," O'Hearne told LUTV.

"I keep speaking about the pitches, they're not great at this time of year and we can't play as pretty football but that's what it is - we've got to battle, we've got to grind results out.

"We've done it this second half and we've got the three points, but we need to keep on a run there's winnable games coming up, and that's what we need to do to climb the league."

